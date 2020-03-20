Madhya Pradesh records first Coronavirus cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Jabalpur: The first cases of coronavirus were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Four persons from Jabalpur city in the state tested positive for the virus, said a senior official. These patients included three members of a family which had returned from Dubai recently, Jabalpur collector Bharat Yadav said. The fourth person had returned from Germany, he added.
