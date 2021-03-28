Devendra Chaurasia murder case: BSP MLA Ram Bai’s husband Govind Singh Parihar arrested in Bhind

BHOPAL: The husband of BSP MLA Ram Bai, Govind Singh Parihar, was arrested on a tip-off by a special task force (STF) of Gwalior police and district police, Gwalior, from the Bhind bus stand on Sunday morning, the ADG, STF, Vipin Maheshwari, informed Free Press. The accused is wanted in the Devendra Chaurasia murder case. He was presented in the Hatta court and the court sent him to police remand for two days, said SP, Damoh, Hemant Chouhan.

The action came after instructions issued by the Supreme Court to arrest the accused. The son of the deceased, Somesh Chaurasia, had filed a case in the Supreme Court seeking the arrest of Govind Singh and other accused in the case.

Earlier, a message went viral on social media in which Govind Singh claimed that he was going to surrender to the police and also a message from Ram Bai that her husband had surrendered to the police.