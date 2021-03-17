Damoh murder case: Madhya Pradesh police announce reward for information on BSP legislator's husband

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information that can lead to arrest of husband of a state BSP MLA in connection with a murder case of 2019, an official said on Wednesday.

Govind Singh, the husband of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Ram Bai Singh, is an accused in the murder of Congress leader Devendra Chaurasia.

Ram Bai Singh is the MLA from Patharia in the state's Damoh district. The Supreme Court last Friday said facts of the case indicate that despite the registration of an FIR on March 15, 2019, wherein Chaurasia's son Somesh alleged that Govind Singh was complicit in the murder of his father, no steps have been taken by the investigating authorities to arrest him.

After the SC took serious note of the case, the state police have intensified efforts to nab Govind Singh. "The police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for the arrest of Govind Singh in the murder case of the Congress leader," Inspector General of Police, Sagar Range, Anil Sharma said.

Besides, the Special Task Force's (STF) Additional Director General Vipin Maheshwari is also camping in Damoh since the last two days to supervise efforts to nab Govind Singh, another official said.