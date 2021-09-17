DENGUE MENACE: Situation is like second wave of Covid in Madhya Pradesh, says BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi

BHOPAL: Condition continued to deteriorate as dengue cases are increasing with an alarming rate to the extent that situation is akin to second wave of corona in Madhya Pradesh. Former minister and BJP MLA (Jabalpur) Ajay Vishnoi, who is recovering from dengue, stated this on Friday.

Beds are full at all the hospitals in Jabalpur and condition is more or less same in most cities in MP, Vishnoi added. Districts like Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Chhindwara, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur and Jabalpur have become hot spots.

“My condition has improved. I am taking bed rest at home after I have been discharged from hospital. But condition is various serious in Jabalpur,” he told Free Press.

“People call me not to inquire about my health but to thank me for making arrangement of beds in my hospital for dengue patients. So, it reflects severity of dengue in Jabalpur. District administration appears helpless in curbing dengue in Jabalpur,” he added.

However, CMHO Dr Ratnesh Kuraria said situation is under control. On Friday, 11 cases were reported in Jabalpur.

Five deaths have already been reported in Madhya Pradesh. Cases are over 3500 in the state. Uttar Pradesh and other states are most affected with dengue. But situation is much better in Madhya Pradesh. Malaria department with civic bodies have already launched drive to destroy mosquitoes larvae.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:15 PM IST