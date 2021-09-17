Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA booked for abusing, misbehaving with Indore civic team during anti-dengue drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Friday for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with the Indore civic body's dengue eradication team recently, a police official said.

The offence was registered immediately after a complaint was lodged by Uttam Yadav, an official of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC).

Patwari represents Rau Assembly constituency in Indore district.

Yadav had earlier refrained from lodging a complaint against Patwari for the alleged incident that took place on Wednesday. However, he finally did so after IMC employees, including women, announced a token strike on Friday morning and gathered at the Rajendra Nagar police station to stage protest.

Yadav is a relative of former Union minister and senior Congress leader Arun Yadav.

"Based on the complaint lodged by IMC official Uttam Yadav, an FIR was registered against MLA Patwari under IPC section 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty)," Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Amrita Solanki said.

Talking to reporters, complainant Yadav said, "When my team was working for the eradication of dengue in the city, Patwari abused and disrespected us and also obstructed our work." Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla termed the act of filing the FIR against Patwari as "dictatorship".

"Patwari raised his voice in his capacity as a public representative against the IMC dengue eradication team's attitude as they were waiting for the BJP leaders to formally launch the campaign by spraying disinfectants against dengue mosquitoes," he said.

BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma had alleged on Wednesday that Yadav backtracked in the matter as he was asked to do so by the Congress leader.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 03:59 PM IST