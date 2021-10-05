Dengue menace in Madhya Pradesh: One child on one bed, covid test must, MP High Court to Health Department

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Chief Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur has ordered the Principal Secretary of the Health Department to rectify the condition of the Child and Child Department of Kamalaraja Chikitsalaya of Gwalior's Jairogya Chikitsalaya group within five days.

Taking cognizance of the death of children in the hospitals, the High Court has given a strict order that the children should be admitted to different beds only.

Orders have also been given to present the report of the improvements made after the order in five days.

The matter will come up for hearing on October 8.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court has given this order while hearing public interest litigation filed by Advocates Sangeeta Pachauri and Awadhesh Singh Tomar.

The petition says that amid the covid threat which is yet not averted, two children, suffering from viral and encephalitis, are being admitted on one bed. This is risking their life. Children are also dying due to diseases. The situation can go worst as the district administration and hospital administration seem negligent of it. The children should be tested against Covid too.

This petition was sent to Jabalpur by the Gwalior bench for hearing. Looking at the photographs and other reports of the hospital, the court has considered it a serious issue.

The petitioner also submitted the post-mortem report of an 11-year-old girl, claiming, the girl was suffering from Covid but was being treated for meningitis.

SNIPPETS BY COURT:

- Children suspected of encephalitis should be checked first and should not be given treatment without a test. The hospitals are doing vice versa.

- Hospitals are doing blood transfusions without thorough checkups, due to which the health is getting worse.

- There are no facilities for treatment in the hospital. First, the bed needs to be increased. If government hospitals are failing to do so, private hospitals should be hired.

- The cause of death must be known.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:21 PM IST