Madhya Pradesh: Woman ASI sexually harassed in union minister Scindia’s rally in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has accused one of her junior colleagues of sexual harassment in Gwalior, sources said on Tuesday.

Following her complaint, a case has been registered against the accused head-constable at Bahodapura police late Monday night, sources claimed.

The incident took place on September 22. During union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia’s road show in Gwalior, the woman ASI, 57, was deployed on VIP duty in Bahodapura area.

The ASI in her complaint to police claimed that the accused head-constable came to her and informed that her duty point had been changed. He took her to Motijheel locality. Soon after Scindia’s rally passed through Motijheel area, the head-constable took the ASI to TT Nagar area, where he sexually harassed her.

The accused head-constable also threatened the ASI of social infamy if she would reveal the incident.

The ASI later informed her reporting officer and senior police officers who asked to lodge a complaint. A probe was conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hitika Vasal on the woman's complaint.

Hitika could not be contacted for comments.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:45 AM IST