Delhi Riots: MP police put on high alert, CCTVs near religious places

BHOPAL: Police Headquarters have issued high alert notice to the field officers, in a view of Delhi riots.

Extra policing has been launched in the sensitive areas. SPs have also issued the advisory to prevent any untoward situation in the state.

Sources informed that in the state many districts and cities are communally sensitive and earlier both the CAA and NRC supports had taken out the rally and in many places the demonstration is still underway.

In Bhopal at Iqbal Maidan the protest is going for last one and half month and huge number of women along with other people gather at night at the site.

On the other hand the supporters of CAA and NRC had also taken out the rallies. Viewing the whole situation the PHQ had issued the alert orders to the field staff.

IG law and order D Sriniwas informed Free Press that the orders and instructions have been given to the zonal and range IGs and district SPs to prevent any untoward situation in their area respectively.