Delhi Violence Updates: Death toll rises to 17; CBSE exams postponed

In a midnight hearing, the Delhi High Court directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for those injured in the violence over the amended citizenship law. The hearing took place at the residence of Justice S Murlidhar on an urgent plea seeking safe passage for the injured to medical institutions with adequate facilities.
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official: Today four persons were brought dead. Death toll rises to 17.
CBSE exams on Feb 26 in northeast Delhi postponed
Following a series of violent clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors, the CBSE has decided to postpone the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled for February 26 in violence-affected northeast Delhi.
Visuals from Jafrabad metro station
Delhi: Latest visuals from Jafrabad metro station. The protesters left the metro station last night.
Visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri
Delhi: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri. Security personnel deployed in these areas.
Entry and exit gates of all Delhi Metro stations opened: DMRC
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation: Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed at all stations.