Deen Dayal Thali Scheme For Rs 5 To Start From July 10 In Sagar: Bhupendra Singh

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The scheme to provide land under the Chief Minister’s Bhoo-Adhikar Yojna and Deendayal Thali for Rs 5 will begin from July 10. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the scheme.

Deendayal Thali will be given from permanent Deendayal Rasoi (kitchens) set up in 166 cities from July 25 and from 25 mobile kitchens from August 15. Land lease (Pattas) will be given to 35,000 beneficiaries under Mukhya Mantri Bhoo-Adhikar Yojna.

Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh made the above statements at a meeting on Saturday when he was reviewing progress of various development works in the district. He said that preparations for both the events will made within time limit.

Rupees 500 Crores Reserved Under PMHS For Beneficiaries

According to the minister, Chouhan will transfer Rs 500 crore to the accounts of beneficiaries under Prime Minister’s housing scheme. Singh directed the officials to take back the funds from the urban bodies which did not do any work and that asphalt roads should be constructed during the rainy season and only RCC roads built.

He also asked the officials to do the work for regularisation of colonies and implement the scheme for handcart pullers. He asked the officials to fill in the posts of chief municipal officials and engineers in the urban bodies.

Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing Neeraj Mandloi, commissioner of urband administration and development Bharat Yadav and other officials were present in the meeting.