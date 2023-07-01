Madhya Pradesh: Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire At Petrol Pump Staff, Loot Rs 1.5L | Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): An employee was injured after four bike-borne assailants fired at him with the intention to rob the petrol pump. The incident was reported at Ratanpura Fanta situated petrol pump in Barwah tehsil of Khargone district on Maheshwar road on Saturday morning.

The accused quartet snatched a bag containing around Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh. The injured was identified as Jitendra of Ratanpur village. Jitendra told the police that he was attending to customer at Om Sai & Fell Petrol Pump, when four persons on two motorcycles arrived on the scene. After a brief discussion, they opened fire.

Jitendra told the police, “I suffered shrapnel wounds at two to three places. I managed to remove the shrapnel in the hand, but there was an injury on the leg and finger as well.

The bike-borne miscreants opened fire and escaped after snatching the purse. The injured was admitted to the government hospital for treatment.

Petrol pump operator Ashish Chaurasia said that miscreants robbed three persons, including him. They fled the spot with Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh.

As soon as the information was received, police team also reached the spot. A case was registered against unknown miscreants and a manhunt launched. During the investigation, the police scanned footage of CCTV installed at the petrol pump and on nearby highway. A team was formed and the miscreants were being searched.