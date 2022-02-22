Death penalty to SIMI operatives: Bhopal Central Jail officials express fear for lives of self and kin

BHOPAL: A section of officials at Bhopal Central Jail engaged in maintaining security around Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) operatives who have been awarded death penalty by Ahmedabad court, have expressed fear for lives of their families and themselves, as per the officials.

One of the jail officers pleading anonymity said, “The state government reviewed the security arrangements at the jail in view of death penalty to at least six inmates here in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case but they did not take into account the possible threat to our lives and the lives of our families as we are engaged in security duty here.”

As many as 38 people were convicted and awarded capital punishment while 11 were sentenced to life imprisonment in the bomb blast case on February 18. Six of the convicts awarded death penalty are lodged in Bhopal Central Jail.

Another officer said, “As a part of security measures for myself I visit the gym by changing vehicles but I can’t change the timing. One of my children goes to school and another to college and till their return my wife and I are both in a state of fear and apprehension.”

The jail officials suspect that those who are connected to the convicts belonging to some organisations outside the prison can attack the jail and also can harm them and their family members.

“Concern unfounded”: Director general, Jail Arvind Kumar said, “We have not got any inputs regarding any possible attack on the jail or the jail security officials. Some officials may be worried but their concern is unfounded.” He further said if there was any possibility of threat the jail department would take appropriate measures to protect its staff. The Home and Jail minister Narottam Mishra is reviewing the security arrangements taking into accounts all the aspects.

Court warrant yet to reach central jail: Deputy superintendent of Bhopal Central Jail, Priyadarshan Shrivastava said court warrant was yet to reach the jail for the execution. Once the warrant reached the jail they would take further action regarding its execution.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:12 PM IST