Death penalty to SIMI operatives: Home minister Narottam Mishra inspects security arrangements at Bhopal Central Jail

BHOPAL: Home minister Narottam Mishra along with the top officials of the jail department inspected Bhopal Central jail on Tuesday. Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) operatives, who have been awarded death penalty by Ahmedabad court, are housed in Central jail here.

On Monday the minister during a meeting reviewed the security arrangements of the jail and gave instructions to ensure strict security on the premises and around. Later, the minister and other officials visited the jail and verified in person the execution of the instructions given during the meeting.

Ahmedabad court had awarded capital punishment to as many as 38 convicts while sentenced 11 to life imprisonment in the bomb blast case on February 18.

Later, talking to media persons, the minister said, “I have visited the ‘Anda cell’ area and reviewed the high security system of the jail. The walkie-talkie control room, high mast lights and other arrangements are in place effectively and the police patrolling too has been intensified in the area. Shortly the hotline facilities will start functioning here.”

The minister said that deputy commissioner of police Vijay Kumar Khatri and the SDM have conducted a joint inspection of the jail and their report will be submitted to the additional director general jail, GR Meena for the review.

The Bhopal police have intensified patrolling around Bhopal central jail campus to thwart any attempt of attack on the jail, said Commissioner of Police Makrand Deoskar.

Police have received instructions from the minister and accordingly the security plan is being executed, he added.

“Surprise patrolling on the jail premises has been started from Tuesday. All security measures have been discussed and the same will be reviewed regularly after holding discussion with the jail officials,” said Deoskar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:12 PM IST