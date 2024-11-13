 Death Of Labourer In Soap Factory Raises Questions Over Its functioning In MP's Sagar
Death Of Labourer In Soap Factory Raises Questions Over Its functioning In MP's Sagar

Incident occurred on holiday. MLA wants to know reasons for keeping it open on festival day

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
Representational Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The death of a labourer in a soap factory in Sidhguwan industrial area under Bahria police station on Tuesday raised questions on the unit’s functioning. The accident occurred when it was a local holiday because of Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

A labourer died and another sustained severe injuries. The question the employees of the factory were asking was how it was opened on a holiday. Both the labourers were admitted to a private hospital where one died, and the other is undergoing treatment. City superintendent of police Neelam Choudhary rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation. Legislator Pradeep Laria also went to the hospital to enquire after the health of the injured labourer, and wanted to know how the factory was functioning on a holiday.

When the plant head of the factory Kamal Gupta was contacted over the phone, he said he had been informed about the incident. He said because he had been in Gwalior, he would be able to say anything after reaching Sagar. The mixture machine had been closed, but how it started would be probed, he said.

