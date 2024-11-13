 Employer Who Eyed Youth’s Fiancée Murdered In Bhopal
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two men working under a middle-aged man allegedly hacked him to death in Gandhi Nagar on Sunday, the police said on Wednesday. Gandhi Nagar police station TI Suresh Kumar Farkale told Free Press that the man who was murdered was Mahesh Mehra (55), a resident of Eintkhedi.

He used to operate a swing in the area for kids. His body was found by police in Aerocity area of Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday.

Two men, named Raghuveer and Narendra used to work under Mehra. Raghuveer was questioned by the police on Wednesday who admitted to killing him with Narendra. He told the police that he was to get married and Mehra eyed his fiancee. He had confronted Mehra thrice, and had told him not to cast an evil eye on his fiancée but he did not listen.

Thus, Raghuveer on Sunday, planned to kill him with his accomplice Narendra. The duo took him to Aerocity where all the three of them consumed liquor. During this, Mehra began speaking ill for Raghuveer’s fiancée. The duo then smashed a stone on Mehra’s head to kill him. Narendra is on the run while police have arrested Raghuveer.

