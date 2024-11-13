 Bhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her Mobile Phone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her Mobile Phone

Bhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her Mobile Phone

During police interrogation, the young woman revealed the name of an accomplice who is believed to be connected to the scheme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to lure a BHEL officer in a honeytrap scheme in Bhopal. Her mobile phone has been seized, and it reportedly contains several incriminating and obscene videos.

The woman was allegedly caught with the BHEL officer in a hotel room. During police interrogation, the young woman revealed the name of an accomplice who is believed to be connected to the scheme. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Read Also
MP: Paramour Turns Out To Be Killer Of Woman's Husband
article-image

According to information, the woman, a resident of Bhopal, was in prolonged contact with the main suspect, identified as Shashank. On the day of the incident, she reportedly spent the day at the hotel with Shashank, indicating a deep involvement in the plot. During the apprehension, police managed to recover her mobile phone. Her mobile phone, when checked, contained several incriminating videos.

Not only this, the woman’s mobile records show a number of suspicious contacts, prompting the police to extract her call data records (CDR). Authorities are now actively analysing these numbers to piece together potential links and uncover further connections. Acting on the woman's information, police and other enforcement authorities are now conducting searches to locate and apprehend Shashank.

FPJ Shorts
'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of Actress After Former Being Left Alone By Karan Veer, Chum & Shilpa
'My Heart Bleeds...': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Shrutika's Husband Arjun Raaj Comes Out In Support Of Actress After Former Being Left Alone By Karan Veer, Chum & Shilpa
Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli House; VIDEO
Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted: Rare Snakes, Reptiles, Caged Orangutan Rescued From Dombivli House; VIDEO
Elon Musk's Starlink 'A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing', Says Thinktank
Elon Musk's Starlink 'A Wolf In Sheep's Clothing', Says Thinktank
Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To Enhance Student Exchange Programs
Ireland: Technological University Of The Shannon Strengthens Ties With Indian Universities To Enhance Student Exchange Programs
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Burglary At Historic Yamraj Shrine In Jabalpur; Thieves Caught On CCTV Looting Temple Opposite...

Burglary At Historic Yamraj Shrine In Jabalpur; Thieves Caught On CCTV Looting Temple Opposite...

Bhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh...

Bhopal Police Nabs Man Fleeing From RNKP Railway Station On Charges Of Selling Woman For ₹3 Lakh...

65-Year-Old Woman Kills Violent Wolf With A Shovel In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1...

65-Year-Old Woman Kills Violent Wolf With A Shovel In Madhya Pradesh; CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1...

Bhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her...

Bhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her...

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Voter Turnout Of 67.01 % In Vijaypur, 65.08% In Budhni;...

Madhya Pradesh By-Polls 2024 Updates: Voter Turnout Of 67.01 % In Vijaypur, 65.08% In Budhni;...