Bhopal: Woman Nabbed For Luring BHEL Official Into Honeytrap; Obscene Videos Recovered From Her Mobile Phone

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman has been apprehended for allegedly attempting to lure a BHEL officer in a honeytrap scheme in Bhopal. Her mobile phone has been seized, and it reportedly contains several incriminating and obscene videos.

The woman was allegedly caught with the BHEL officer in a hotel room. During police interrogation, the young woman revealed the name of an accomplice who is believed to be connected to the scheme. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

According to information, the woman, a resident of Bhopal, was in prolonged contact with the main suspect, identified as Shashank. On the day of the incident, she reportedly spent the day at the hotel with Shashank, indicating a deep involvement in the plot. During the apprehension, police managed to recover her mobile phone. Her mobile phone, when checked, contained several incriminating videos.

Not only this, the woman’s mobile records show a number of suspicious contacts, prompting the police to extract her call data records (CDR). Authorities are now actively analysing these numbers to piece together potential links and uncover further connections. Acting on the woman's information, police and other enforcement authorities are now conducting searches to locate and apprehend Shashank.