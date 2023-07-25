'Daughter Mentally Ill, Had No Idea She Is Going To Pakistan,' Anju's Father, Who Crossed Border To Meet Online Friend

MP: Father Calls Anju 'Mentally Ill', Says 'Had No Idea She Is Going To Pakistan' |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gaya Prasad, father of Anju Meena, the Indian woman who reached Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah, has claimed that his daughter is mentally ill and he had no information about her going to Pakistan or having any relation with Nasrullah.

On Monday, it came to fore that the woman has connection with MP’s Gwalior as her father Gaya Prasad lives in Bona village of Tekanpur town under Antri police station area of the district.

Terming Anju’s step to go to Pakistan ‘wrong’, Gaya Prasad said that he was not in touch with his daughter as she mostly stayed in Uttar Pradesh at her maternal grandparents’ home. Gaya Prasad also went on to claim that Anju has gone to the neighbouring country to meet her ‘saheli’ (female friend).

Gaya Prasad Has Converted To Christianity

Notably, Gaya Prasad has converted to Christianity long time back. He changed his name from Gaya Prasad Verma to Gaya Prasad Thomas. However, Prasad got angry on being asked the reason for the change of religion.

Anju Says 'She Will Return In 2-3 Days'

Anju (33), a mother of two children and resident of Alwar, Rajasthan reached Pakistan on July 21 to meet Nasrullah, whom she had befriended on social media.

As per reports Anju was living with her husband Arvind Kumar Meena at Terra Elegance Society of Alwar for two years.

After the news went viral and people back home started drawing comparisons between Anju and Seema Haider, she has now issued a video statement saying that she doesn't want her family to be troubled. She has come to Pakistan legally and will return within two to three days.