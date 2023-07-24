WATCH: Indian Woman Anju, Who Went To Pakistan To Meet Lover, Says 'Returning Home In 2-3 Days...'

As the investigation to ascertain Seema Haider's fate in India continues, another incident has surfaced involving a married Indian woman who journeyed to Pakistan to meet a male friend in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

As the authorities in Pakistan conduct their investigation, it is worth noting that Anju, unlike Haider who entered India unlawfully, traveled to Pakistan with a valid visa that permitted her to visit the Upper Dir Bala district and meet her lover Nasrullah.

Pakistan's news organisation Aaj News reported that Anju, a 35-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kailor, connected with 29-year-old Nasrullah on Facebook approximately four years ago. Over time, their friendship blossomed into a romantic relationship.

After the news went viral and people back home started drawing comparisons between Anju and Seema Haider, she has now issued a video statement saying that she doesn't want her family to be troubled. She has come to Pakistan legally and will return within two to three days. She doesn't want her family to be troubled in any way.

"Everything was planned. I am come here legally and I am safe here. I plan to return back in 2-3 days," she said.

"If you want to talk, call me, but don't trouble my relatives and kids," she said in an appeal to the media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anju, a resident of Tera Allegency Society, and Nasrullah became friends on Facebook four years ago. According to Arvind, Anju's husband, she had mentioned her plans to go to Jaipur.

On Sunday, Anju called him and informed about her arrival in Pakistan. Since then, there has been no contact. Arvind is originally from the village of Kharapura in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, while Anju is from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Identified as hotel manager during VISA application

During the visa application, Anju identified herself as a hotel manager. The purpose of her visit to Pakistan on the visa was to participate in a wedding ceremony organised by Nasrullah's family. According to Nasrullah, both of them intend to get married officially within the next two to three days. After that, Anju will return to India, and later come back to Pakistan for the marriage ceremony.

Upon receiving information about the case on Sunday evening, the police reached Arvind's flat. Officers from CID and IB also arrived to conduct the investigation. They have kept the public and media away from the flat while gathering information about the entire case.

Read Also Seema Haider Case Reversal: Married Indian Woman Crosses Over Into Pakistan To Meet Lover

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)