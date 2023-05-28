DANGER IN CHECK: Bhopal collector prohibits use of e-cigarettes, e-hookahs

Representative Image | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal collector Asheesh Singh on Saturday, has prohibited use of electronic cigarettes and its production, manufacture, Import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement outlawing the sale, marketing and use of e-cigarettes and eight other forms of ENDS products, including online platforms.

ENDS means production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement. The collector issued prohibitory orders in this regard banning use of e-cigarettes and e-hookahs, ‘heat-not-burn’ devices, Vape e-shisha, nicotine-flavoured hookahs etc, in the district.

Several models are available in the market and none are produced in India. ENDS are available in over 150 flavours, including chocolate and strawberry and vape inhaled by ENDS users leaves high levels of residual nicotine not just in users but also in people around.

