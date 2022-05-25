e-Paper Get App

Damoh: City turns up to pay tribute to martyr Aqeel Khan, crimination held in home town

His dead body was brought to Raja Bhoj Airport on Tuesday from where it was taken to his hometown. The body was received by Union minister Prahlad Patel and other public representatives.

FP News ServiceUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
article-image

Damoh: A large number of citizens reached BSF Jawan Aqeel Khan’s house on Wednesday to pay tribute to him.

Khan, a resident of Futera ward, in Damoh town, was deployed for the security of Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, where he died during duty.

As soon as the family of Aqeel living in Futera ward of Damoh got the news of his death, there was mourning in the family. Aqeel Khan was recruited in BSF in 2008. He is survived by a daughter, son and mother. With the news of Aqeel’s death pouring in, the district administration is in touch with the BSF.

According to family members, Aqeel, who dreamt of joining the army since childhood, had joined the BSF in 2008. With this his dream was fulfilled. Aqeel bid farewell to his mother Shakeela Begum and had left with great joy pledging to serve the country. His family was very happy with this. Aqeel is survived by his wife Shazia Khan, an 8-year-old daughter, a 3-year-old son, mother and two brothers and a sister.

article-image

