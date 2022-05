Damoh: Man, grandson killed after unidentified vehicle hits their motorbike

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old man and his grandson, aged 20, were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near Dulha Dev village on Monday night when the victims were on their way to distribute invitation cards to their acquaintances for a family member's wedding, Batiagarh police station in-charge Manish Mishra said.

After the accident, both of them were rushed to a primary health centre in Batiagarh where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The deceased were identified as Kadar Khan and his grandson Irshad Khan, the official said.

ALSO READ Damoh: Dalit bridegroom rides horse for his marriage under police protection

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:54 AM IST