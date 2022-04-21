Damoh: Dalit bridegroom rides horse for his marriage under police protection

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A Dalit bridegroom rode a horse for his marriage under heavy police protection, after he allegedly received threats against it from the upper caste villagers in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The 22-year-old Dalit bridegroom, Neeraj Ahirwar also released a video seeking police help ahead of his marriage.

Dalit bridegroom, Neeraj Ahirwar | FP Photo

Superintendent of Police (SP Damoh) D R Teniwar said that a team was sent to Ahirwar's Sagoriya village to provide protection after they received a video posted by him seeking police protection.

Ahirwar posted the video seeking help from the police administration and the society for the Racchwai ritual for which the groom rides a horse and roams in the village prior to visiting the temple.

According to reports, some people belonging to Lodhi community in the village had allegedly asked him to not ride a horse as he belonged to Dalit community.

All the processions and rituals were, however, completed successfully under police protection. The groom was also heard saying that he was happy as he got support from other people and protection from the police.

Advertisement

performing rituals amid police protection | FP Photo

ALSO READ Damoh: Two persons die in road accident

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:03 PM IST