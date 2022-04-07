Damoh: Two persons die in road accident

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two men died in a road accident after their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Chainpura village on Batiyagarh-Narsinghgarh road on Wednesday night. Those who died were identified as Ashish Rathore (35) and Mahendra Patel (35).

Batiyagarh police station in charge Manish Mishra said that they were returning to Chhatarpur. On the way, their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley and both of them died on the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. A case into the matter was established and further investigations were on, Mishra added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST