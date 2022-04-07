e-Paper Get App
Home / Bhopal / Damoh: Two persons die in road accident

Damoh: Two persons die in road accident

The accident occurred near Chainpura village on Batiyagarh-Narsinghgarh road on Wednesday night.

FP News Service | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Road accident | Representative Photo
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Two men died in a road accident after their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Chainpura village on Batiyagarh-Narsinghgarh road on Wednesday night. Those who died were identified as Ashish Rathore (35) and Mahendra Patel (35).

Batiyagarh police station in charge Manish Mishra said that they were returning to Chhatarpur. On the way, their motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor-trolley and both of them died on the spot.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. A case into the matter was established and further investigations were on, Mishra added.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST