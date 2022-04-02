Damoh: Woman files rape case against her father-in-law; accused arrested

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old woman has filed a rape case against her 65-years-old father-in-law in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The victim told police that she was married on January 11, 2020 in Damoh. After two months of her marriage, her father-in-law started violating her. The accused had raped her several times in the past two years.

The victim told her mother-in-law and her husband about the act of the father-in-law but they did not listen. The mother-in-law said that her husband could not attempt such an act and she was lying. On the other hand, the victim's 28-year-old husband said that she deserved it and he would make her sleep with his father only.

Later, she told her family members about the matter and lodged the complaint against the accused. Women police station in charge Sushma Shrivastava said that acting on the complaint of the victim the police arrested the accused father-in-law whereas the victim’s husband was absconding.

