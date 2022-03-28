Damoh: Lokayukta arrests forest quart for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000

Bhopal/Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (Lokayukta) Sagar caught a forest guard red handed for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Pattha village, Damoh, the police said on Monday.

Superintendent of police (Lokayukta) Rameshwar Yadav told Free Press that the action was taken following a complaint from Hakkai Patel, a resident of Pattha village, Damoh district.

Hakki told Lokayukta that the forest guard, Jitendra Patel posted at Madiadoh had seized his tractor and trolley and he was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 to release them.

Following the demand, Hakki lodged a complaint against Jitnedra. After verification of the complaint, a trap wing was formed in the leadership of inspector Roshni Jain and Manju Singh.

On Monday, when Hakki handed the money to Jitendra at his house, the team rushed to the spot and caught him red handed.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 03:17 PM IST