Damoh: 17 injured in clash between two Dalit groups in district

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): At least 17 persons, including women and children, were injured in a clash between two Dalit groups, in which country-made firearms were used, at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night at Ajni Ki Taparia village, under Batiagarh police station area, about 35 km from the district headquarters, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

Sticks, sharp-edged weapons and country-made firearms were used in the clash that erupted between two Dalit groups, he said.

At least four persons sustained bullet injuries in the attack, he said, adding that the victims, some of them critically wounded, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The fight was a result of an old enmity between the two groups, he said.

Offences have been registered against 17 persons in connection with the violence and further probe is underway, the official said.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 02:18 PM IST