Damoh: Dalit family attacked for touching utensil, five injured

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit family district was allegedly attacked by people of upper caste in a village of Damoh after two children of victim family touched a utensil filled with water, sources said on Sunday.

Five family members including children have sustained injuries in the attack and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Damoh.

The incident took place at Bamori Panji village late on Friday evening.

According to reports, two siblings belonging to Dalit family went to a grocery shop to purchase biscuit. Since they were thirsty, they took water from a utensil.

This took grocery shop owner Dharmendra Lodhi so much that he along with others belonging to upper caste bashed the children.

When the children's mother rushed to the shop to rescue the children, the accused also attacked her. The mother and children somehow managed to escape from there and reached their home.

The accused followed the woman and attacked her husband, father-in-law and other family members with lathis.

The injured were later rushed to a nearby hospital from where they were referred to district hospital.

The victim's family told the police that they were attacked by Narmad Lodhi, Komal Lodhi, Rajendra Lodhi, Dharmu Lodhi, Devi Lodhi and a few others.

The police said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 02:53 PM IST