Damoh: 7-year-old boy falls into borewell, rescue operation underway

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy accidently fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Sunday, sources said.

The incident took place at Barkheda Vaishya village in Patera Block of the district.

The boy identified as Priyansh son of Dharmendra Atya was playing in the field when he accidently fell into the borewell. He is expected to be stuck around 20 ft deep into the borewell.

On getting information, the local administration and police team rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 04:15 PM IST