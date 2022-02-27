Bhopal: Polio drops still ‘need of the hours’, CM Chouhan launches National pulse polio campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched the Nation Pulse Polio Campaign in Madhya Pradesh at CM House in Bhopal.

He administered pulse polio drop to children under 5-years.

In Madhya Pradesh, 1.11 crore children have been targeted for ‘Do Bund, Zindagi Ki’.

Besides Today, there will be two sub-national immunization day on February 28 and March 2 in the state.

On first day in Bhopal, a total of 3060 booths have been made.

According to reports, 108 booths have been made in all public hospitals in the state capital. Ninety three transit booths have been made at Bus stand, railway station, airport, markets, slums, crushers, construction sites and others.

Similarly, 83,261 booths have been made for pulse polio drive in the state while 82,035 booths will be for the second and third day each. Besides, 4252 will be transit booths while 12996 will be high risk areas with migratory booths on the first day.

Over the next 2 to 5 days, house-to-house surveillance will be conducted to identify and vaccinate children who were not vaccinated at the polio booths.

The Vaccination teams have also been stationed at the bus terminals, train stations, airports, and ferry crossings to ensure that no child misses out on the life-saving vaccine.

The campaign consists of a National Immunization Day (NID) and two Sub-National Immunization Days (SNIDs) for the polio to maintain population immunity against wild poliovirus and to maintain its polio-free status.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:24 PM IST