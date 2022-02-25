Madhya Pradesh: Indian embassy could have rescued us in time, like other countries did, say students stranded in Ukraine

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The MP students stranded in Ukraine claimed that the Indian embassy could have rescued them in time like the other countries did.

Aashi Sharma, a fifth-year medical student who hails from Ujjain, while talking to Free Press over a phone call on Friday said, “There was news of the Russian attack in Ukraine from the past one month. The US president asked Americans to leave Ukraine immediately and opened the Poland borders for them. They shifted their embassy to Poland. Universities in Ukraine continued to take offline classes, despite our parents’ concerns. By the time the Indian embassy issued the advisory, it was too late.”

Nobody is reachable: “The Indian government has only floated the contact information of the persons who can help us. Nobody is reachable. We are trapped here. My flight scheduled on Friday has also been cancelled. The Government of India did not put the information about war in time. They are only making false promises.” Ishank Tripathi (Bhopal, Awadhpuri )MBBS student, Vinnytsia, Ukraine

“Almost 15,000 students could not leave Ukraine on three flights that were arranged, costing more than Rs 60,000 per head. Yesterday (Thursday), I woke up with my phone buzzing and sirens across the city as Russia had invaded Ukraine. Everyone outside was rushing to collect ration, groceries and cash they could. It was a failure from the embassy’s side. Many who failed to collect rations are living inside bunkers without them. And we have no option other than waiting for assistance,” she adds.

Advertisement

Have no one except us: “The city is about 300 km from the Kiev province. Russia has launched a missile attack in Kiev. Things are serious now. Everybody is in panic.” “No one is helping us except us. Had the government evacuated us in time like the US government, we would have been at our homes 15 days ago,” he adds. Rishikesh Tripathi (Shahdol)MBBS student Vinnytsia , Ukraine

‘Scared, need to be rescued: We are inside the bunkers from 11.30 pm (UA time) last night. The mayor had issued orders to rush towards a safe place and switch off the lights to avoid attention of the air-bombers. We have been told that there can be a bombing in next 4-5 hours. We are really scared and need to be rescued,” says in the video Opil Jain (Ujjain)MBBS student, Ternopil, Ukraine

Another student, Aabhas Parihar, who was denied boarding for a vaccination certificate glitch on February 22 from Laviv, says, “We should have been in India right now. But we are in bunkers. I hope the Indian government works with everyone concerned to rescue us from here. We are in a situation where we cannot even leave our homes. Everything is closed. Our friends in Kyiv and Kharkiv are taking shelters at metro stations, under the ground. We do not know what we should do.”







Advertisement

ALSO READ Ukraine crisis: Bhopal student spends night in bunker amid air bomb fear

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:09 PM IST