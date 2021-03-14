Cycle rally & march held to spread cleanliness message in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The district administration organised a cycle rally and march on Sunday to spread awareness about cleanliness. The participants were made to pledge that they would keep their surroundings clean. All of them were given a complimentary T-shirt and cap before they went ahead.

The rallies were flagged off from five different spots by officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC). The rallies kicked off from Lalghati, Iqbal Maidan, Minal Residency, C-21 Mall Hoshangabad Road and Swarn Jayanti Park in Kolar.

The divisional commissioner of Bhopal, Kavindra Kiyawat, and director of the sports and youth welfare department Pawan Jain were present at Lalghati. Additional commissioner in BMC MP Singh flagged off the rally in the presence of these two officials. BMC commissioner KVS Chowdhary flagged off the rally from C-21 Mall and he, too, took part in it.

The rallies from all the spots visited different areas of Bhopal with the message of cleanliness and environment protection and ended at the TT Nagar Stadium.

The participants were given tokens of different colours in one batch and, in the end, a lucky draw was organised. The Top 2 participants chosen from the lucky draw were given bicycles, while four were given helmets.

On the occasion, Kiyawat said, “Sanitation is a responsibility of all of us and we have to work together to make our city the cleanest in India.” He highlighted the efforts that the civic body was making to keep our streets clean.