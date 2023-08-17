 Cycle Distribution: Traffic To Be Diverted In Bhopal
Buses entering the city from Sagar, Damoh and Chhatarpur will be able to stop at ISBT.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will distribute cycles to students of CM Rise Mahatma Gandhi School in Barkheda on Thursday. Traffic will be diverted for the purpose.

Commuters should avoid taking the road from Piplani gurdwara to Mahatma Gandhi Square. The commute will remain shut from gate number six of Sadbhavana square to Awadhpuri. Those travelling to Bhopal from Awadhpuri will be required to pass through municipal ward number 61 office, Allahabad Bank trijunction, Piplani petrol pump, Raisen Road, eastern road BHEL and Piplani gurdwara square.

Buses entering the city from Sagar, Damoh and Chhatarpur will be able to stop at ISBT. They will not be allowed to go to Nadra bus stand. All the buses and persons arriving for the function will have to park their vehicles on Jamboree ground.

