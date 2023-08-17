Bhopal: BJP Leaders Discuss State Poll Plan In Presence Of Modi, Shah In Delhi

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central election committee of the BJP has held a meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a strategy for the upcoming election.

The meeting took place at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Criteria for giving tickets to candidates figured in the discussions, besides the Yatras to be taken out in the coming days, how to do electioneering and a strategy to counter the opposition were discussed.

According to sources, the Prime Minister told the party leadership that there should not be any ‘Parivarvad (dynasticism)’ at the time of ticket distribution, and the selected candidates should of clean image.

Before the meeting, the senior leaders also set up a panel of probable candidates.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed the top leadership about the state’s preparations for the election.

Party’s state unit president VD Sharma spoke about the plans prepared by the organisation.

Before the meeting, the state leaders mulled over the ensuing polls.

Besides Chouhan and Sharma, Union Ministers Bhunepdra Yadav, Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma were present at the meeting.

These leaders also discussed the poll feedback and the reports they received from different places also figured in the talks.

According to sources, in the meeting, it was discussed that large number candidates need to be changed.

The issues to be put up before the central election committee were also discussed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)