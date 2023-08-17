 Bhopal: AWWA Offers Clothes, Footwear, Toys To 187 Underprivileged Kids
Bhopal: AWWA Offers Clothes, Footwear, Toys To 187 Underprivileged Kids

The items aroused interest of all visitors who were impressed by their efforts and refined skills.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Team of Sudarshan Chakra AWWA offered clothes, footwear and toys to 187 underprivileged children of a school situated in Govindpura here on Wednesday. On Independence Day, army organised an event at DB Mall where handicraft items and paintings made by wives of army personnel were displayed for sale. The items aroused interest of all visitors who were impressed by their efforts and refined skills.

On Wednesday Chandni Shinghal Zonal President AWWA 21 Corps, Chitralekha Srivastava Zonal Vice-President, Bhopal, and entire team of AWWA visited Pathfinder English Medium School in Govindpura.

article-image
