Crackers Bursting Throughout Night Leads To High AQI: Environmentalist  

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Air Quality Index (AQI) 310 has exposed tall claims of MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) and other concerning authorities like District administration for Supreme Court order compliance to check pollution level with ensuring green crackers.

MPPCB had claimed that there were only green crackers in the market. Even after it, AQI is very high, so it shows that claims oaf MPPCB and high AQI are contradictory. Besides, the drop in night temperature infused chill in the atmosphere and it helps in precipitating pollutants enhancing problems for the people specially respiratory and eye problems.

With chill, pollutants remain suspended in the atmosphere for a longer time making smog which is harmful for brain, lung, heart and eyes. Green activist Rashid Noor Khan said, “MPPCB and district administration failed to be vigil on timing of use of crackers. Throughout the night, people burst crackers on festival day leading to such a high AQI 310. Secondly, there was no vigil on green crackers. Otherwise, AQI would not have been so high in the state capital.”

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey said, “if AQI is high despite a lot of greenery in Bhopal, it is really a serious matter. High AQI reflects that there was no monitoring from authorities concerned including MPPCB and district administration for SC order compliance.

It is quite contradictory when MPPCB claimed that it monitored crackers. If MPPCB was monitoring, high AQI would not have been there in Bhopal.”

Dr Lokendra Dave, HOD GMC pulmonary department, said, “ pollutants make smog drop in temperature and remain suspended in the atmosphere for a longer time and it is harmful for heart, lungs, brain and eyes when people inhale. High AQI is a very serious matter in Bhopal.”

