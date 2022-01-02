Covid Blast in Bhopal: 124 cases in a day in state, 97 of them fully jabbed

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): One patient was found Omicron positive in Chhindwara on Saturday, taking stateís Omicron tally to 10. Earlier, nine cases of Omicron were reported from Indore. The tally of Omicron cases is on the rise as the state reported 124 corona cases, including 97 fully vaccinated, on Saturday.

Health department said that a 26-year-old girl, who had returned recently from the Netherlands, has tested Omicron positive. While she has been admitted to District Hospital, her entire family has been quarantined.

Deputy secretary, health, Basant Kure said, 'A girl who returned from foreign is the 10th patient to have been found Omicron positive. Health condition of the patient is normal. Besides, Madhya Pradesh reported 124 Covid cases in a day.'

Countryís Omicron tally on Saturday reached 1,431, with Maharashtra recording highest cases at 454, followed by Delhi at 351, Tamil Nadu 118, Gujarat 115 and Kerala 109.

The other states which have reported Omicron cases are Rajasthan 69,Telangana 62, Karnataka 34, Haryana 37,West Bengal 17, Madhya Pradesh 10, Odisha 14, Andhra Pradesh 17, Uttarakhand 4, Chandigarh 3, Jammu and Kashmir 3, Andaman & Nicobar Islands 2, Uttar Pradesh 8, Goa 1, Himachal Pradesh 1, Ladakh 1, Manipur 1, Punjab 1.

Besides, among 124 Covid cases reported in Madhya Pradesh, Indore led with 62 cases and Bhopal with 27 cases. Eight cases were reported in Jabalpur, while six were reported from Ujjain, four from Khargone and three each in Shahdol and Hoshangabad. Two cases were reported in Narsinghpur while one case each was reported in Vidisha, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Gwalior, Chhindwara and Betul. 124 patients have been found in 15 districts in 24 hours. Half of the patients are from cities adjacent to neighboring states. The districts adjoining Maharashtra are Khargone, Khandwa, Betul and Chhindwara are major cities to contribute. Covid cases have also been reported in Shahdol adjoining Chhattisgarh, Sagar adjoining Uttar Pradesh and Rajgarh, a district bordering Rajasthan.

Dates Covid cases in MP. Bhopal Indore

Dec 25 42 12 22

Dec 26 41 11 19

Dec 27 30 10 14

Dec 28 42 8 27

Dec 29 48 6 32

Dec 30 72 7 55

Dec 31 77 16 43

Jan 01 124 27 62

COVID-19 vaccination: 36L schoolchildren in 15-18 age group to be covered from Mon

Bhopal

The vaccination against COVID-19 of 36 lakh schoolchildren in the 15-18 age group in Madhya Pradesh will begin from Monday, with plans afoot to administer doses to 12 lakh beneficiaries in this segment on the first day, a senior health official said.

There are 36 lakh registered schoolchildren in the 15-18 age group in the state and the vaccination drive for them will start from January 3, Madhya Pradesh Immunisation Officer Dr Santosh Shukla said on Saturday.

"We have plans to administer doses to 12 lakh children on Monday. The state had earlier set a record of 30 lakh doses in a single day. However, with children we can't be hasty. After covering schoolchildren, we will target school dropouts," he explained.

Meanwhile, Shukla said 98 per cent of eligible beneficiaries, or 5.22 crore out of 5.49 crore, have got the second dose of the vaccine in the state.

No registration for teen vaccination on Jan 1 in Bhopal

There was no online registration in state capital till 7 pm on Saturday, the first day of online registration of vaccine for 15 to 18-year-old. The vaccination of adolescents is to start from January 3. Health department officials said that there was no relation to vaccination with online registration. Health department teams would go to all schools in the capital and vaccinate all eligible adolescents.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 12:42 AM IST