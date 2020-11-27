Covaxin trial begins in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Bharat Biotech, which has developed covaxin in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) began trial in People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre (PCMS) here on Friday. On the first day, seven people were given dose of vaccine. Patel Nagar’s teacher was first to receive the shot.

In addition to PCMS, Gandhi Medical College (GMC) has also been picked up for the trial. The first dose of 0.5 ml intra-muscular injection was given to four volunteers. They were under observation for two hours and will be monitored for the next few days. Bharat Biotech has been given permission for conducting phase-3 human clinical trials of Covaxin from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

People's College of Medical Sciences & Research Centre dean Dr Anil Kumar Dixit said Bharat Biotech company which has developed Covid vaccine, Covaxin, started trial in PCMS on Friday. Bharat Biotech developed it in collaboration of ICMR. It will continue for the two months as there will be two doses. Our target is 1,000 people who will be administered dose of vaccine.”

As per the medical experts, people should not have record of corona infection for drug trial. Likewise, pregnant women and people below 18 years of age cannot be allowed for trial. As part of trial application, a dose of 0.5 ml is given on day 0 and on day 28. The phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial will cover 28,500 subjects aged 18 years and above. It will be conducted at 25 places across 10 states.