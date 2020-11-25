Coronavirus: With a recovery rate of 91.45%, MP lags behind national rate of 93.72%

Bhopal: The national recovery rate of patients suffering from coronavirus is 93.72 per cent, while the recovery rate in Madhya Pradesh is 91.45 per cent. Madhya Pradesh has reported 1,773 corona-positive cases taking its tally to 198,284 and the toll from the disease is now 3,197 with 14 new deaths.

Medical experts, however, say the recovery rate in the state is less than the national recovery rate because of the increasing number of positive cases in Madhya Pradesh. But still, the recovery rate of around 90 per cent is not bad from Madhya Pradesh’s point of view. Night curfew has already been imposed in the worst-infected districts to have control over mass gatherings at parties and functions.

Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said, “There’s no big difference between the recovery rate in the state and the national rate. It’s not a matter of huge concern for the public in the state. Madhya Pradesh’s recovery rate will improve further as the health department and the entire machinery are working according to guidelines to curb the spread of corona.”

Spurt in the districts

Apart from the major cities, Dhar, Ratlam and Vidisha continued to report a spurt in the number of corona cases on Wednesday. Ratlam reported 50 corona-positive cases, while Dhar reported 42 and Vidisha reported 39 cases.

Similarly, Rewa reported 30 positive cases, while Dewas reported 26 and Damoh reported 25 cases. Shivpuri reported 22 positive cases.

Indore continued to lead the state with 582 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 39,394 and the toll is now 743. Similarly, Gwalior reported 108 and Jabalpur reported 66 positive cases. The total number of positive cases was 13,742, while a total of 181,345 patients have recovered in the state. Nine hundred and ninety-six patients recovered in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 5.3 per cent, with 33,011 samples sent for testing.

Bhopal reported 329 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 30,332 and the toll now stands at 510. AIIMS, as well as RAT, contributed 44 test results each, while LNM issued 40 test results. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) contributed 64 test reports. BMHRC and NISHAAD issued 29 and 24 test results, respectively. Nobel Hospital and Bansal Hospital contributed 17 tests each, while Metropolis Lab of Mumbai contributed 12 test results. CMCH and GUT GI issued six and five test results, while the RKDF issued nine test results.