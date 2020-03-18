Coronavirus Update in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal administration orders 180 people who have returned from foreign countries to stay indoors

BHOPAL: The district administration has ordered 180 people to stay inside their homes after they returned to Bhopal from foreign countries. They include 20 foreign nationals from four countries though most of them are from Thailand. Besides, there are visitors who have arrived from Australia, England and Italy.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is being sent for medical examination to 1250 Hospital. Meanwhile, city’s three major hospitals - AIIMS, Hamidia and JP hospital - have formed teams to deal with possible outbreak of the virus. The district administration has also set up isolation wards at AIIMS, Hamidia, TB hospital. Space in the administration academy is also likely to be spotted for it.

AIIMS Bhopal has a team led by two doctors who will treat and supervise the patients admitted in the isolation ward. Similarly, the JP and Hamidia hospitals have also put teams on alert.

Divisional commissioner Kalpana Shrivastav said medical superintendents have been ordered to stay alert to deal with possible outbreak.

Sarnam Singh, AIIMS director, said teams led by two senior doctors will supervise COVID-19 related cases and examine every patient who comes with symptoms of virus. In JP hospital, the teams are even carrying out medical examination of patients at their homes. In Hamidia hospital, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is sent to JP hospital for treatment.

Hamidia hospital superintendent Arun Kumar Shrivastav said isolation ward is reserved for patients found affected with the virus. We refer them to JP hospital for preliminary examination, until there are confirmed reports of the person affected with it, he says.

District collector Tarun Pithode said teams in the hospital and other departments are working to deal with COVID1-19. He said isolation wards have been set up in Bhopal.