Coronavirus Update in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Railway platform ticket fare hiked to Rs 50 to minimise the footfalls

BHOPAL: Railways have hiked the fare of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 to prevent crowding of railway stations in view of novel coronavirus outbreak. The decision aims to minimise the footfalls at the railway stations. The platforms where rates of platform tickets have been increased include Bhopal Itarsi, Bina and Habibganj railway stations in Bhopal Railway division.

Bhopal Railway division has appealed passengers to bring minimum relatives and friends to see off and receive at railways platforms. Instructions have also been given not to arrive platform quite earlier the train timing to catch the trains as it create unnecessary crowd at platforms. Passengers have been appealed to purchase e-ticket instead of coming in queue for it.

As per railways, the zonal railways have decided to increase the prices of platform tickets. Platform ticket prices at 250 stations have been increased from Rs10 to Rs50 in several parts of the country.

The increase in the platform ticket prices is a temporary measure to contain extra load of people in the railway premises. In March 2015, the railways has delegated the power to Divisional Railway Managers (DRMS) to increase the rate of platform tickets beyond Rs 10 to regulate rush at platforms during specific requirements under intimation of its office.