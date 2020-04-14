Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Situation in Indore to worsen, says Kailash Vijayvargiya at task force meet

BHOPAL: Situation arising out of the spread of the pandemic will worsen in Indore, said BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at a meeting of the party’s task force on Tuesday.

Swab samples of suspects have been sent for testing and once the reports arrive, the number of patients will mount, he said.

Nevertheless, there is nothing to worry about it, because identification of patients will help the doctors to treat and cure them as early as possible, Vijayvargiya said.

Former minister Narottam Mishra raised the issue of 24 Vidhan Sabha constituencies that are lying vacant.

The responsibility to deal with the pandemic in these constituencies should either be given to the legislators of the adjoining areas or an officer posted there.

The societies whose auditing has been pending for one year have not been made purchase centres, he said.

Nevertheless, such societies should be asked to buy food grains to increase the number of purchase centres, he said.

Mishra also said the private nursing homes and private doctors were not allowed to treat the corona patients.

Chief medical and health officers (CMHOs) should tell them to treat the patients suffering from the diseases other than corona.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Said when he took over the reins of power, lesser number of tests for COVID-19 was conducted, now the number shot up.

Chouhan said masks, PPE kits and other equipment were being made available.

The meeting also discussed the measures, to be taken during wheat purchase beginning Wednesday, that the disease may not spread.

Former leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava spoke about providing ration and other items to labourers.

Chouhan said Rs 1,000 was deposited to the accounts of each labourer, and orders were issued to provide them with ration.

Since the ministry has not been formed in the state, the BJP’s central leadership told Chouhan to form a task force.

After that, the BJP has set up a task force to give suggestions to Chouhan.