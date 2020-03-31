Coronavirus news of Madhya Pradesh: Over 100 people from MP participate in Delhi Markaz programme, CM Shivraj instructs to quarantine them

BHOPAL: Panic gripped city after news of about 107 people from Madhya Pradesh participating in Tableeghi Jamat Markaz programme in Delhi broke on Tuesday. Of the total, 37 are from the state capital. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed to track and quarantine them.

The details of 36 people were given to administration out of which health screening of 31 was conducted on Tuesday. Remaining are stuck in Delhi and yet to return.

Chouhan said a religious congregation took place in Delhi Markaz after which some were reportedly found corona positive. More than 100 people from MP participated in this programme. “All of them should be identified and quarantined. All should undergo health screening,” instructed CM.

District administration also found jamat of 57 people staying in different mosques in the state capital. “Most of them were in self imposed quarantine. Some of them completed the quarantine period have no signs of corona,” a district official stated.

Jamats from abroad stuck in Bhopal, medical screening done

A team health officials and district administration conducted screening of Jamats from Malaysia, Indonesia and Burma at three different mosques in areas around Bagh Farhat Afza and Jehangirabad in Bhopal.

The two dozen foreign nationals remained in mosques and came to India before Covid 19 restrictions were enforced. Health officials conducted screening of about two dozen people from the above mentioned countries. Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Daheria said all the people screened were out of risk zone.

These Jamats arrived here in the third week of February. They were to return on March 25 but got stuck due to national lockdown.