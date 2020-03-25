Coronavirus news of Bhopal: People in self quarantine worried and scared as two positive cases at Professors Colony triggers panic

BHOPAL: Panic struck the residents of Professors Colony in city, where two persons were diagnosed with Covid-19. The residents are so scared that they are not coming out, and the roads were lying like forlorn figures.

After the cases came to light on March 22 and on March 25, the residents have quarantined themselves. So scared are they that, they keep away from going out and even to buy essential commodities.

The situation has come to such a pass that kin of some of the residents are advising them over the phone to leave the place and go somewhere else.

They told their domestic hands to go on leave and they are themselves doing all the household chores. Some of them have also stopped taking newspapers.

Residents are also demanding that all the family members of the two persons who were in contact with the coronavirus positive should be shifted to the hospital. Some of them said that they would lay siege to house of those who have been diagnosed with corona positive.

“We are so scared that we are unable to come outside the home for last four days even for taking essential commodities and for walk. I live with my 70-year-old mother,” told a businessman Rakesh Agrawal to Free Press.

Agrawal who lives in front of the house of those who are suffering from the pandemic said “We pray for their well-beings but safety is very essential. After all it is a matter of 21days even more,” he said.

A contractor Attin Jain whose house is adjacent to the house of those who are suffering from coronavirus said, “We are getting phone calls of our relatives and friends. They are very worried for us as they knew about the case. Even they advising us to leave or shift somewhere else.”

The government is also not taking seriously. “The cases of corona are increasing day to day. We want their home and whole Mohalla should be sanitised properly,” Jain said.

Writer Sangeeta Gundecha who lives nearby the house of those who are suffering from the disease said, “Our home is safe. After the case, officials of the health department have come at our home for sanitise. We have 11 members in our family and we all have self quarantined because prevention is better than cure.”

“We are unable allow our domestics. We are doing all household chores themselves,” Gundecha said .

“We have locked our door. Neither we are going nor we are allowing anyone to come. In fact we are not allowing to our domestics. We are doing all our household chores from cleaning homes, washing clothes and cooking themselves” said Pinky Verma, a home maker.

She said “I have stopped taking newspapers. My children are also getting bored. They are unable to play.”

“Corona hai na esiliye nahi khel raha doston ke saath…(I am not able to play with friends due to corona.). I am playing videogame on phone now,” said 8-year-old Saumil

80-year-old Usha Johri said , “ I didn’t see such a pathetic situation in my life. I stop meeting from anyone even I am not going to worship in the temple, located at the campus of going anywhere. I am doing my household chores myself like cooking and brooming,” adding that “my doctor son advised me to clean handles of doors with sanitizer daily.