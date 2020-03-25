Coronavirus news: Construction workers to get Rs 1000, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced several relief packages to deal with the situation arising out of lockdown due to the coronavirus.

A sum of Rs 8.25 lakh has been approved to give financial aid of Rs 1,000 to each construction worker.

In a video-conferencing, he said Rs 600 would be given to 46 lakh pensioners every month across the state. A sum of Rs 275 crore has been sanctioned for it.

Those who are eligible for pension will get two months’ advanced payment, said Chouhan.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 2,000 will be deposited to the bank accounts of those who belong to Sahriya, Baiga and Bharia tribes in advance, for two months. A sum of Rs 2.20 lakh has been sanctioned for it.

Someone diagnosed with the coronavirus will get free treatment in government hospitals and in medical colleges, Chouhan said.

Besides, free treatment will be available for the virus-infected people at private hospitals and medical colleges, Chouhan added.

The payment will be made on the basis of rates fixed according to Ayushman Bharat scheme. The Chief Minister also said funds available under Panch Parmeshwar scheme would be spent for arranging midday meal which children were not getting because of coronavirus which let to closure of schools.

Food grain up to April has been released from government shops for midday meal, and it will be made available through PDS shops, the chief minister said.

A sum of Rs 156 crore will be deposited in the accounts of 65.91 lakh students for midday meal.

Chouhan urged people to remain indoors and avoid joining any gathering.

Religious and social functions will not be held during the lockdown and the temples will remain closed, Chouhan said.

He asked the collectors to discuss the matter with the local religious leaders. He also told the officials to step up community vigil on corona virus cases so that the disease can be checked.

Supply medicines to home

Those who have been cured of cough, cold and fever should be provided with medicines at home, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, adding that, call centres should remain active for 24 hours. The medicines should be provided on getting information through call centres.

Provide food packets

Food packets should be given to those who are not getting it because of lockdown. The Chief Minister asked officials to encourage the voluntary organisations to make food packets and distribute it to those who are not getting food.