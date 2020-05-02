Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 9 districts in red zone, 19 in orange, Centre releases list

The union home ministry on Friday issued a list of red, orange and green zone districts in which MP’s nine districts have been placed in red zone. The lockdown has been extended for two more weeks beginning from May 4, 2020.

The lockdown norms will not be relaxed in red zones. In green zones, the liquor, paan, gutkha shops will remain open after district administration assesses the ground situation.

In orange zones, shops of essential goods like medicine, milk and grocery located in residential areas will remain open. However, the transportation and trespassing will be restricted.

In all the zones, shopping malls, cinema halls, religious gathering, hotels, restaurants and other activities will be restricted. The criteria of identification of districts as red, orange and green zones have been mentioned in detail.

The green zones are districts with zero confirmed cases, or no confirm cases in last 21 days.

The red zone districts will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extending of testing and surveillance activities. The orange zones are districts neither defined as a red nor green zone.

Nine red zone districts

Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Dhar, Barwani, East Nimar, Dewas and Gwalior.

These districts will have restricted entry and exit. Shops will remain closed. Only essential goods will be sold.

19 orange zone districts

Khargone, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Ratlam, Agar Malwa, Mandsaur, Sagar, Shajapur, Chhindwara, Alirajpur, Tikamgarh, Shahdol, Sheopur, Dindori, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Vidisha and Morena.

24 green zone districts

Balaghat, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Datia, Guna, Jhabua, Katni,Mandla, Narsinghpur, Neemuch, Panna, Satna, Sehore, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Singrauli, Niwari, Rewa, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Shivpuri and Anuppur. In these districts, people can buy liquor, paan, gutkha but cannot spit on the road, which will be penalised.