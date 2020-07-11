Coronavirus in Bhopal: Virus spread in posh locales, 7 BMC employees, doctors among 86 new cases

BHOPAL: Posh colonies like E-2 and E-7 of Arera Colony and Sanik Colony (Bairagarh) were found infected with coronavirus on Saturday. Earlier, Chair Imli, Shivaji Nagar and Koh-e-Fiza had coronavirus. It shows that now corona has started penetrating in posh colonies.

Bhopal reported 86 positive cases ahead of Sunday curfew, taking the tally to 3489 cases with 118 deaths. It is second time when Bhopal reported 86 cases. Two more deaths have been reported in last 24 hours, taking toll to 118.

Seven employees of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Public Relations office have tested positive. Nine have reported positive from Sainik (Army colony), Bairagarh. Acharpura, Pull-Bogda, Aishbag reported four each. In Bairagarh, four members including three daughters and mother tested positive from Sainik Colony (Bairagarh). These daughters are 9 months, five years and seven years old respectively. Hamidia and Chirayu Hospitals have reported one each. Doctors have been infected there.

SDM Rajesh Gupta said 17 positive cases have been reported from Misrod-Kolar, Arera Colony, Habibganj areas. Three members of same family tested positive from E-2 Arera Colony while other positive has been reported from E-7 Arera Colony. In case of E-2 Arera Colony, it is the same family whose members were found positive in Rudraksh Park (Gulmohar). Similarly, 1100 quarter reported positive cases. Four family members including three daughters tested positive from Sainik Colony.