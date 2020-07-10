Bhopal: Week-long city lockdown rumour creates panic, administration clears the air

BHOPAL: The rumour doing rounds on social media regarding a week-long lockdown from Sunday in the city created flutter prompting the administration to come out and dispel it.

Apprehending resumption of restrictions, the people were heard discussing stocking up essentials to sustain the ‘lockdown’ period. Collector Avinash Lawania however allayed their fears and clarified that the weeklong lockdown was only meant for a few hotspots in Ibrahimganj and would have no impact in other parts of the city.

Ibrahimganj, under Hanumanganj police station, has emerged as a new hotspot with surfacing of new coronavirus cases and to contain the spread the district administration has decided to enforce lockdown in the area from July 12 to 19.

On Friday itself, the administration had put up barricades on roads leading to Ibrahimganj. Public movement in the area will remain restricted for a week.