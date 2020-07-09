Coronavirus in Bhopal: Two media persons of Hindi daily contract virus

Two media persons of a Hindi daily were tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Around 35 staffers of the media house in MP Nagar were subjected to medical checkup and sampling. Two media persons were diagnosed with the virus. In Char Imli, a 46-year-old woman has also contracted the virus. She has been admitted to AIIMS Bhopal.

The city reported 48 positive cases on the day taking tally to 3425 and with one more death, the toll has gone to 116.

A 70-year-old Munnawar of Aishbag lost the battle against corona at Hamidia Hospital. Most of the fresh corona cases reported on Thursday, are from New Bhopal, confirmed a health department official. While six positive cases came from Bairagarh, others mostly surfaced in the new city. Three more cases have come from Habibganj and one from Arera Colony(1100-Quarters). Six more corona cases have surfaced at MANIT quarantine centre. Three people in Durga Nagar and two in Ishwar Nagar too tested positive.One person from Gwalior and another patient from Vidisha tested positive in the state capital.

Devendra Chaudhary, tehsildar, said “ Jahangirabad reported four positive cases while Tallaya, Nehru Nagar and Aishbag reported one each. Situation is under control in Shajahanabad where only two cases surfaced on the day. Aishbag is also calm. In Bairgarh, six people have been tested positive but they are also from the families which have already reported positive cases, said the official.