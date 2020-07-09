Vikas Dubey arrest as mysterious as encounter of SIMI activists in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The arrest of UP gangster Vikas Dubey from Mahakal temple in Ujjain has become as mysterious as the encounter of eight SIMI activists in Bhopal.

Nobody could reason that encounter. Similarly, few could take in the way Dubey was arrested.

An inquiry committee set up to probe the SIMI encounter submitted a report. The kin of the accused also appealed to the court. Yet, the encounter has left many questions unanswered.

Similarly, many questions have cropped up after the arrest of Dubey.

There are no answers to them.

POINT-COUNTERPOINT

*How did he manage to enter Ujjain?

*The way the police took credit for his arrest, has also cast doubt on their story.

*The statement made by the security guard of Mahakal temple shows the goon was caught before he could have a glimpse of the deity in the temple.

*On the other hand, a priest of the temple said Dubey was arrested after he had a glimpse of the idol in the temple.

Apart from that, the most surprising element in the entire episode is that the hoodlum was armless.