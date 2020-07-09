Vikas Dubey arrest as mysterious as encounter of SIMI activists in Bhopal

BHOPAL: The arrest of UP gangster Vikas Dubey from Mahakal temple in Ujjain has become as mysterious as the encounter of eight SIMI activists in Bhopal.
Nobody could reason that encounter. Similarly, few could take in the way Dubey was arrested.
An inquiry committee set up to probe the SIMI encounter submitted a report. The kin of the accused also appealed to the court. Yet, the encounter has left many questions unanswered.
Similarly, many questions have cropped up after the arrest of Dubey.
There are no answers to them.
POINT-COUNTERPOINT
*How did he manage to enter Ujjain?
*The way the police took credit for his arrest, has also cast doubt on their story.
*The statement made by the security guard of Mahakal temple shows the goon was caught before he could have a glimpse of the deity in the temple.
*On the other hand, a priest of the temple said Dubey was arrested after he had a glimpse of the idol in the temple.
Apart from that, the most surprising element in the entire episode is that the hoodlum was armless.
CCTV footage, video clips reveal true story
The video clips and CCTV footages of Vikas Dubey’s arrest blew the lid off the cops’ story.
The goon’s way of calling himself as ‘Kanpurwala’ in the footage has poured cold water on the police’s yarn.
In one of the photographs, the gangster was seen with Kalawa (thread of red and yellow) of the temple to his wrist. This thread is generally tied to the wrist of someone who has already had a glimpse (Darshan) of the deity of a temple. Later, the police station, where the gangster was taken to after his arrest, sent another photograph which shows Dubey without that thread.
In the photograph, Dubey is seen confident which tells that the gangster was not arrested.
When the policemen were taking him, nobody even caught hold of his hand.
Nevertheless, the police’s story about Dubey’s arrest is different from the photographs. It indicated there was something more than meets the eye and the police are hiding that.
