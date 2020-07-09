Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI probe in Vikas Dubey case after gangster arrested in MP's Ujjain

New Delhi: After the arrest of Vikas Dubey in Ujjain, the Congress has upped its ante on the Yogi Government, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the whole case.

Priyanka Gandhi said in order to reveal the nexus between the criminal and the higher ups, an inquiry by the CBI was necessary.

In her tweets in Hindi Priyanka said, "After the heinous murders in Kanpur, the promptness with which the Uttar government should have acted, proved to be a total failure."

"Despite the alert, he reached Ujjain which shows the laxity in the security apparatus and also hints at the connivance.

She further tweeted, "The 'no action' on a three-month-old letter and the name of Vikas not being in the list of notorious criminals suggests that the connections are far reaching.

"The UP government should conduct a CBI inquiry into the matter and reveal all the facts and the protection-connections."